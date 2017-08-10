Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Brand Is on Track to Become a $1 Billion Company

Kylie Jenner attends the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner attends the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics has been buzzing since it first launched last year. Now, sales figures for the TV personality's cosmetics brand reveal just how popular her products, including those famous lip kits, have become.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily , Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner (who is also the company's chief financial officer) provided documentation that shows Kylie Cosmetics raked in $420 million in retail sales in 18 months. Sales projections for 2017 are some $386 million, which puts the company on track to earn a billion dollars by 2022.

While Jenner launched her first product, Kylie's Lip Kits, with a limited run of 15,000 units on Nov. 30, 2015, she doesn't count those subsequent three months in her sales growth timeline, according to WWD .

Minis 😍 @mona87 #BirthdayCollection A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

thank you @wwd for the digital cover ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

The young makeup mogul may be on her way to becoming an industry powerhouse. WWD cites how it took L’Oréal’s Lancôme cosmetics brand 80 years to reach $1 billion in sales in 2015, and Estée Lauder Companies' Bobbi Brown took 25 years to hit that number in 2016.