Blue Apron Is Already Feeling the Heat From Amazon’s Whole Foods Buy

Blue Apron Holdings reported a loss in its first quarterly report as a public company , as the meal kit delivery service spent heavily on developing its technology to attract more customers.

The company on Thursday reported a net loss of $31.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $5.5 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, Blue Apron posted a loss of 47 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue climbed nearly 18% to $238.1 million.

Blue Apron ( aprn ) went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June , but its shares have since languished , falling nearly 40% amid concerns over e-commerce giant Amazon's recent moves in the grocery and meal-kit segments .

Amazon's ( amzn ) moves include its industry-altering deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market ( wfm ) and a trademark it registered last month for a possible meal-kit service.