Walmart has apologized for a display inside of one of its stores that appeared to showcase a collection of guns as back-to-school items.

The company described the display as "truly awful" and said Wednesday that it is "working diligently" to find out which store featured the display and ensure that it is taken down, according to CNN Money.

A photo showing a glass case full of guns with a sign directly above it reading "Own the school year like a hero" went viral on Reddit before making its way to other social media platforms. On Twitter, users demanded the retailer to "explain this" and asked, "What are you suggesting?"

Walmart initially claimed to have identified the store location but a company spokesman told CNN Money that it was a mistake, and that the company is still searching for the sign.

Walmart faced controversy for another marketing gimmick last year at one of its locations in Panama City, Fla. A photo showed boxes of Coca-Cola stacked up to resemble the World Trade Center in what appeared to be an attempt to commemorate the Sept. 11 attacks.