Retail
Search
WMPWGoogle Diversity, Gina Miller, and Angela Merkel’s War on Propaganda
North KoreaNorth Korea Says It Will Develop a Guam Strike Plan by Mid-August
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square to fully support the statement of the DPRK government
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Facebook Goes Big on Streaming TV In Challenge to Netflix, YouTube
Facebook Announces New Email Messaging System
Entrance to large Walmart food supermarket or superstore in Haymarket, Virginia, USA
Entrance to large Walmart food supermarket or superstore  Steve Heap Getty Images/Canopy
Walmart

Walmart Apologizes for Store Display That Marketed Guns as Back-to-School Items

Aric Jenkins
Aug 09, 2017

Walmart has apologized for a display inside of one of its stores that appeared to showcase a collection of guns as back-to-school items.

The company described the display as "truly awful" and said Wednesday that it is "working diligently" to find out which store featured the display and ensure that it is taken down, according to CNN Money.

A photo showing a glass case full of guns with a sign directly above it reading "Own the school year like a hero" went viral on Reddit before making its way to other social media platforms. On Twitter, users demanded the retailer to "explain this" and asked, "What are you suggesting?"

Walmart initially claimed to have identified the store location but a company spokesman told CNN Money that it was a mistake, and that the company is still searching for the sign.

Walmart faced controversy for another marketing gimmick last year at one of its locations in Panama City, Fla. A photo showed boxes of Coca-Cola stacked up to resemble the World Trade Center in what appeared to be an attempt to commemorate the Sept. 11 attacks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE