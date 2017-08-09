Tech
Search
coding boot campSome Coding Boot Camps Stumble in a Crowded Field
ObamacareTrump, McConnell Blaming Each Other for Failing to Kill Obamacare. Who’s Right?
President Elect Donald Trump comes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-KY) in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Google Wants to Teach a Computer to Be the World’s Best StarCraft Player
Fortune 500

Facebook Goes Big on Streaming TV In Challenge to Netflix, YouTube

Reuters
Aug 09, 2017

Facebook on Wednesday made its biggest move to date to compete in the television market by expanding its video offerings with programming ranging from professional women's basketball to a safari show and a parenting program.

The redesigned product, called "Watch," will be available initially to a limited group in the United States on Facebook's mobile app, website and television apps, the company said.

The world's largest social network added a video tab last year, and it has been dropping hints for months that it wanted to become a source of original and well-produced videos, rather than just shows made by users.

Reuters reported in May that Facebook had signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to produce shows, both scripted and unscripted.

Daniel Danker, Facebook's product director, said in a statement on Wednesday: "We've learned that people like the serendipity of discovering videos in News Feed, but they also want a dedicated place they can go to watch videos."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Facebook said the shows would include videos of the Women's National Basketball Association, a parenting show from Time Inc. and a safari show from National Geographic. Facebook is already broadcasting some Major League Baseball games and that would continue, the company said.

Eventually, the platform would be open to any show creator as a place to distribute video, the company said.

The company, based in Menlo Park, Calif., faces a crowded market with not only traditional television networks but newer producers such as Netflix and Alphabet's YouTube as well as Twitter and Snap.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE