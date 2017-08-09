Who Does Donald Trump Follow on Twitter?

No sitting president has embraced social media as warmly as Donald J. Trump, who has used Twitter for everything from major policy announcements to addressing people he sees as opponents.

But social media is largely meant to be a two-way communication street. Beyond talking to the world, you also see what friends have to say. And, when it comes to Twitter, Trump listens to a very select group of people on his @realDonaldTrump account.

Perhaps not surprisingly, family and business ventures are his most closely monitored groups. Seventeen of the 45 people or organizations Trump follows have Trump in the name - all of his children (excluding Barron), his two daughters-in-law and wife Melania, along with nine Trump business holdings and his official campaign team.

Friendly news organizations and commentators are also among the accounts he follows, including Fox News, Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, and Geraldo Rivera.

There are a few accounts that stand out a bit more, though. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon keeps the president up to date on events in the wrestling (er, sports entertainment) world. Retired pro golfer Gary Player makes the cut. And while they didn't exactly part on the best of terms, he still follows former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Trump hasn't forgotten his show business ventures either. He follows both Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey, but when it comes to past Apprentice contestants, he only follows one,—and it's not one of the winners or even Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who he appointed director of communications for the White House's Office of Public Liaison.

Instead, Trump follows Katrina Campins, who was fired in the 11th episode of the show's first season.