Finance
Search
Fortune 500Federal Government to Investigate Qualcomm, Apple Patent Tussle
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
petsAmazon and Cesar Millan Present: Audiobooks for Dogs
Corgi puppy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleFired Google Employee Wants to Sue—and He May Have a Case
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
Bitcoin
Getty Images
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Just Surged to Yet Another All-Time High

Lucinda Shen
2:48 PM ET

Bitcoin was worth less than $590 a year ago. Then early Tuesday, the cryptocurrency surged to yet another all-time high above $3,500, as investors likely pulled their funds from the new Bitcoin spinoff, Bitcoin Cash or "Bcash," to invest it in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin pulled back slightly by mid-day, trading at $3,430.

That came after the two split Aug. 1, with Bitcoin holders receiving an amount of Bcash equivalent to their number of bitcoin tokens. That appeared to create billions of dollars overnight. But investors, rather than trading their bitcoin in for Bcash, appeared to trade their Bcash in for bitcoin.

"After the split, investors holding Bitcoin were also given Bitcoin Cash. Initially the market cap of Bitcoin Cash rose to $12 billion, but we’ve since seen a lot of people selling their Bitcoin Cash in order to buy more Bitcoin," said Matthew Newton, a market analyst at online trading platform eToro in an emailed statement. " In recent days we’ve seen $8 billion wiped off the market cap of Bitcoin Cash, and $9 billion added to the market cap of Bitcoin."

Bitcoin has surged about 19% since Aug. 1.

Bcash, which is now worth about $376, formed amid a debate among Bitcoin miners over how to make Bitcoin transactions faster and potentially cheaper. That resulted in the Bitcoin community approving SedWit2x, a software upgrade that would scale up the cryptocurrency. But a small faction was dissatisfied with the upgrade, saying it didn't go far enough. As a result, they formed Bcash.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE