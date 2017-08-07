CBS Shows Are Coming to AT&T’s DirecTV Now

Tech
Reuters
1:29 PM ET

CBS said on Monday it signed a deal for its shows to feature on AT&T's DirecTV Now online streaming service.

Under the agreement, DirecTV Now will stream CBS, CBS Sports, the CW channel and many of CBS' local broadcast stations, according to the company. Customers will also have the option to buy a subscription to CBS' premium Showtime network.

AT&T will pay CBS for its content, helping the TV network shift its revenue stream away from advertising as more viewers watch their favorite shows online.

Last year, CBS signed similar deals with Hulu and Alphabet's Google to be included in their streaming video services.

Earlier this year, CBS announced a deal with Verizon to distribute its content.

The New York-based broadcaster, which owns the most widely viewed U.S. television network, said much of the programming of the channels under the deal would also be available on-demand. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content," said Ray Hopkins, head of CBS's TV networks distribution.

