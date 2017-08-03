Tech
PayPal Now Lets You Send Money Through Skype’s Mobile App

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:52 AM ET

You can now send money to people in more than 22 countries through PayPal's partnership with Skype.

An updated version of Skype's mobile app released Thursday allows users to send money through their PayPal account by swiping right and pressing "Send Money." While users will have to use the mobile app to send money, they can receive money using any version of Skype, according to a release from the company's parent company, Microsoft.

The recipient has to be in one of the 22 supported counties, and Skype can exchange directly exchange currency, meaning someone in the United States can send money in euros or other forms of currency. The new feature is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

The payment feature is meant to send money to people you know rather than in exchange for goods, according to TechCrunch. The fees remain the same, sending payments from a PayPal balance or debit card is free, while using a credit card includes a 3.4% fee, along with an additional $0.30.

