Nintendo SNES Classic Edition Pre-Orders Start This Month

Finally, some good news for Nintendo lovers.

After a false start in July, Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition will be available for pre-order starting this August.

The company confirmed on Facebook Tuesday that the console will soon be available at "various retailers."

If the success of the NES Classic Edition is any indicator, those pre-orders will be snatched up quickly. Last year, that mini-console rivaled Hatchimals for the year's hottest gift, with people standing in line for hours outside of stores that would receive shipments of just a dozen or so units. Resellers were able to command over $350 for the $80 devices on eBay (and it remains a hot item today).

Target has indicated that it will accept pre-orders and Walmart has already shown its plans to do so, accidentally opening up pre-orders early —an then ultimately canceling them, to the chagrin of customers.

Nintendo seems to have learned a lesson from its severe supply shortages last year and said in Tuesday's Facebook post that "a significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year."

The standalone SNES Classic Edition will feature 21 games from the legacy console, including Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the previously unreleased Star Fox 2 . It will hit shelves Sept. 29.

Nintendo doesn't look to be done with the Classic Edition line, either. The company has already filed a trademark which seems to indicate that a N64 Classic Edition is in the cards for the 2018 holiday season.