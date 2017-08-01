Mika Brzezinski Thinks It’s Time for Trump to Fire His Family

M orning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski called for President Trump's family members serving in the White House to get pink slips, allowing for "professionals" to step in.

Brzezinski wrote in a tweet Tuesday that "It's time for Donald Trump's family members to get out of the way and let professionals run the White House."

"Actually, it is way past time," she added.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka , and son-in-law Jared Kushner , both serve as senior advisers in the White House and have a direct line to the President.

The two recently exercised their sway to help John Kelly take over as White House chief of staff after Reince Priebus was ousted from the role, according to Bloomberg . Kelly was instrumental in removing White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci , whose tenure lasted only 10 days.

Brzezinski frequently airs criticism of President Trump on her MSNBC show, which drew his ire last month. The President blasted her in a series of tweets which alleged she was "bleeding from a face-lift" at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve and called her "Crazy Mika."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that all White House staff will report to Kelly, though it's not clear if that also applies to Trump's family members.