MPW
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: August 1, 2017
TeslaTesla Could Run Out of Cash Making the Model 3, Hedge Fund Billionaire Says
Key Speakers At The 20th Annual Sohn Investment Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MillennialsDiabetes’ Impact Is Rising Fastest Among Millennials
The smart generation
MPW

Mika Brzezinski Thinks It’s Time for Trump to Fire His Family

Catherine Trautwein
11:48 AM ET

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski called for President Trump's family members serving in the White House to get pink slips, allowing for "professionals" to step in.

Brzezinski wrote in a tweet Tuesday that "It's time for Donald Trump's family members to get out of the way and let professionals run the White House."

"Actually, it is way past time," she added.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both serve as senior advisers in the White House and have a direct line to the President.

The two recently exercised their sway to help John Kelly take over as White House chief of staff after Reince Priebus was ousted from the role, according to Bloomberg. Kelly was instrumental in removing White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, whose tenure lasted only 10 days.

Brzezinski frequently airs criticism of President Trump on her MSNBC show, which drew his ire last month. The President blasted her in a series of tweets which alleged she was "bleeding from a face-lift" at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve and called her "Crazy Mika."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that all White House staff will report to Kelly, though it's not clear if that also applies to Trump's family members.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE