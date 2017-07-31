Retail
Search
PoliticsTrump Escalates Threat to Cut Health Care Subsidies by Taking Aim at Insurers
U.S. President Trump awards the Medal of Honor to James McCloughan during a ceremony at the White House in Washington
BrexitBritain Could Lose 40,000 Investment Bankers After Brexit, Report Says
Bank Underground Station People
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CoinbaseCoinbase Faces Backlash, Legal Risk Over Bitcoin Cash
SINGAPORE-INTERPOL-INTERNET-CRIME
Gaming industry charges toward streaming
A GameStop video game store in the Herald Square shopping district in New York on Jan. 15, 2015. Richard Levine—Corbis/Getty Images
thanksgiving

GameStop Stores Will Stay Open This Thanksgiving, Breaking a Three-Year Policy

Joseph Hincks
Jul 31, 2017

GameStop (gme) stores are staying open on Thanksgiving Day this year, breaking with a three-year policy of shutting up shop until Black Friday.

The video game retailer announced the changes in a conference call Monday, gaming website Kotaku reports, citing two company staff who joined the call.

GameStop later confirmed its holiday opening hours in a statement to Kotaku. “Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this," the statement read, without specifying who or what "store associates" referred to. "We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic.”

GameStop's U.S. stores have closed on Thanksgiving Day since 2014, when the company told political blog Think Progress it would shutter them "out of respect" for employees and their families.

For more on Thanksgiving opening hours, watch Fortune's video:

Despite a diversification push bolstered by a string of acquisitions, the Texas-based retailer has continued to struggle against digital competition. In the fourth quarter of 2016, GameStop's fiscal global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion. In its earnings release the company wrote that the fourth quarter was "significantly impacted" by "aggressive console promotions by other retailers on Thanksgiving [Day] and Black Friday."

Earlier this year CNBC reported that GameStop expects to close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint in 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE