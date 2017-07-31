A GameStop video game store in the Herald Square shopping district in New York on Jan. 15, 2015.

GameStop ( gme ) stores are staying open on Thanksgiving Day this year, breaking with a three-year policy of shutting up shop until Black Friday.

The video game retailer announced the changes in a conference call Monday, gaming website Kotaku reports , citing two company staff who joined the call.

GameStop later confirmed its holiday opening hours in a statement to Kotaku. “Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this," the statement read, without specifying who or what "store associates" referred to. "We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic.”

GameStop's U.S. stores have closed on Thanksgiving Day since 2014, when the company told political blog Think Progress it would shutter them "out of respect" for employees and their families.

Despite a diversification push bolstered by a string of acquisitions, the Texas-based retailer has continued to struggle against digital competition. In the fourth quarter of 2016, GameStop's fiscal global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion. In its earnings release the company wrote that the fourth quarter was "significantly impacted" by "aggressive console promotions by other retailers on Thanksgiving [Day] and Black Friday."

Earlier this year CNBC reported that GameStop expects to close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint in 2017.