Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says This Is What It’s Like Being Elon Musk

Mahita Gajanan
10:24 AM ET

Elon Musk allowed a small look into his inner thoughts Sunday while answering questions on Twitter.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO discussed mental health and some of the lower points of his life that he typically does not talk about publicly. Asked by one Twitter user if the "ups and down he had make for a more enjoyable life?," Musk said his life involved a lot of stress.

"The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress," he said. "Don't think people want to hear about the last two."

Musk also said that he is bipolar, although "maybe not medically." Bipolar disorder is typically diagnosed by a medical professional.

"Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for," he said.

Although he doesn't frequently discuss his moods on Twitter, Musk contended that there had to be better ways to handle the pressures of his job.

"I'm sure there are better answers than what I do, which is just take the pain and make sure you really care about what you're doing," he said.

Follow FORTUNE