Tech
Search
U.S.How Casino Billionaire Steve Wynn Lost $10 Million on Baccarat
LGBT rightsWhy the Trump Administration Will Lose its Case Against Gay Rights
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRUMP-SESSIONS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseDonald Trump Hints at Ending Subsidy That Gives Health Care to the Poor
President Trump Hosts Ceremony Recognizing First Responders In The June 14 Congressional Baseball Shooting
Elon Musk

SpaceX’s First Mars Rocket Will Launch This November

David Z. Morris
3:31 PM ET

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter on Thursday that the company will aim for a November launch for the Falcon Heavy, the huge rocket capable of taking crewed missions to Mars.

As Musk recently emphasized, though, that launch will be just the beginning of flight testing, and there’s a “good chance that the vehicle does not make it into orbit” on the first try.

It’s also worth noting, as The Verge has, that the Falcon Heavy has already had tentative launch targets that didn’t come to fruition. In 2011, for instance, Musk said the Falcon Heavy would launch in “2013 or 2014.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Joining a tradition of Muskian optimism, the Heavy turned out to be a much bigger engineering challenge than anticipated. It has 27 engines, three times as many as SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and all of those engines have to be carefully synchronized for a successful launch. But the firmer target date, and recent milestones including a test-fire of a booster on the ground, suggest things are on track this time around.

The Heavy needs all those engines to deliver its 54-ton payloads, potentially including human crew and infrastructure for crewed bases, as far as Mars. Earlier this year, SpaceX pushed back its target date for the first Mars missions from 2018 to 2020.

(Musk’s colonization road map also includes an even bigger rocket, with 550 metric tons of orbital lift, but it’s still in early development.)

Most importantly for SpaceX’s plans, the Falcon Heavy, like the Falcon 9, will have reusable components that land intact on Earth after launch. Re-use is projected to drastically reduce launch costs, but even after success with the Falcon 9, that trick could be several years coming for Falcon Heavy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE