"Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole" Anthony Scaramucci Book Party
Katie Couric

It’s the End of the Katie Couric Era at Yahoo

John Patrick Pullen
6:00 PM ET

After three years of serving as Yahoo's global news anchor, Katie Couric is ending her show, according to a report by Recode. The move comes after more than a year of speculation that Couric's days were numbered at the web portal, as the financially troubled tech firm was shopping itself around.

Last month, Yahoo was officially bought by Verizon, which promptly rebranded the company as Oath.

Couric's departure is a somber end to the high hopes that Yahoo's former CEO Marissa Mayer once had for the company. At 2015's annual Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner, Mayer revealed how she originally wooed the former CBS Evening News anchor, fresh off the stage from presenting at a summit for CMOs. Couric moved over to Yahoo after the conclusion of her contract with CBS, a tenure marked by tough ratings, where the first female nightly news anchor said she did "too much too soon."

According to Recode, Couric's contract had expired in March but was extended until June. Oath CEO Tim Armstrong wanted to keep Couric onboard, but she has opted to work with the company on a project basis. In addition to news coverage, Couric has also launched her own production company, begun making documentary films, and has a podcast.

Follow FORTUNE