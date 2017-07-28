Apple Just Posted a Bunch of Work-From-Home Job Opportunities

If you've always wanted to work for Apple , but have ambivalent feelings about pants, you might have just found your dream job.

Apple has put out the call for more than 60 "At Home" advisors and managers—customer service and support roles that let people work out of their house.

"From your own home, you’ll be [people's] human connection to Apple: friendly, thoughtful, and real," the job listing reads . "You’ll answer questions about our products and services, enriching customers’ lives by helping them access the wonder they’ve come to expect from Apple. And every time you save someone’s day, you’ll be amazed by what it does for yours."

While there's no language in the description about having to change out of your PJs or combing your hair, you will need a quiet work space (with a door), a desk, a high-speed internet connection and an ergonomic chair. Apple will supply the iMac and headset. You'll also need two years of technical troubleshooting experience on your resume.

Perks of the job—beyond avoiding any sort of rush hour—include paid time off and discounts on Apple products. The salary for the gig, however, was not listed.