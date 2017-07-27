Entertainment
Search
TransferwiseYou Can Now Use This Service to Send Money Internationally via Apple Pay
Apple Pay
Fortune 500Why Verizon and AT&T Are Jumping Like Hot Tech Stocks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SalariesThese Are the Best (and Worst) Cities to Live in on a $100,000 Salary
Map shows best and worst cities to live in with a 100k salary
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 24, 2017
Photograph by Gotham—Getty/GC Images Gotham GC Images
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Was So Fabulous Her Cake Was Covered in Edible Gold

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:11 AM ET

Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 48th birthday with a joint party with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but her birthday seemed just a little bit sweeter.

The superstar entertainer had a cake covered in edible gold and Swarovski crystals. Miami cake maker Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes posted pictures and videos of the sweet treat. According to the company, the six-tier birthday cake had more than 10,000 Swarovski crystals on it with a custom made design of her name featured on both sides.

Rodriguez got his own birthday cake as well. The four-layer cake had its own crystals and art deco theme.

Lopez's birthday falls on July 24, while Rodriguez's is on July 27.

However, that still wasn't the end of the couple's extravagant cakes. Devine Delicacies posted about yet another cake that Rodriguez surprised Lopez with. This one had just three layers but still came with Swarovski crystals and 24-karat edible gold details. It also featured handmade lion heads in the design. Divine Delicacies even shared the flavor inside of the third cake — chocolate, which they said is Lopez's favorite.

And another one! #divinedelicaciescakes @jlo birthday Cake

A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on

Happy Birthday @arod Art Deco themed cake to celebrate his birthday #divinedelicaciescakes

A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE