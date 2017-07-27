Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Was So Fabulous Her Cake Was Covered in Edible Gold

Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 48th birthday with a joint party with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but her birthday seemed just a little bit sweeter.

The superstar entertainer had a cake covered in edible gold and Swarovski crystals. Miami cake maker Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes posted pictures and videos of the sweet treat. According to the company, the six-tier birthday cake had more than 10,000 Swarovski crystals on it with a custom made design of her name featured on both sides.

Rodriguez got his own birthday cake as well. The four-layer cake had its own crystals and art deco theme.

Lopez's birthday falls on July 24, while Rodriguez's is on July 27.

However, that still wasn't the end of the couple's extravagant cakes. Devine Delicacies posted about yet another cake that Rodriguez surprised Lopez with. This one had just three layers but still came with Swarovski crystals and 24-karat edible gold details. It also featured handmade lion heads in the design. Divine Delicacies even shared the flavor inside of the third cake — chocolate, which they said is Lopez's favorite.

And another one! #divinedelicaciescakes @jlo birthday Cake A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Happy Birthday @arod Art Deco themed cake to celebrate his birthday #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:33am PDT