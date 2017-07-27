Top advisers to President Donald Trump make $179,700 a year at most, based on a recent release from the White House .

That's more than three times the amount made by the median American household — but it pales in comparison to the amount White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci made between January 2016 and June 2017, when the former hedge fund manager first took on a role in the Export-Import Bank .

According to filings with the Office of Government Ethics posted by Politico , the now senior adviser to President Trump made up to $12 million in that period leading up to his position at the bank. That income can be traced back largely to his salary while working at his hedge fund, Skybridge Capital, as well as his income from owning 43.8% of the firm.

As Politico notes, Scaramucci has had trouble trying to sell Skybridge to Chinese conglomerate, HNA. While Scaramucci said he would sell the hedge fund as early as January, the deal has run into regulatory roadblocks. As long as the firm remains under his name though, Scaramucci may still stand to earn his "allocated share of net income" from the Skybridge business.

Part of his income from that period also came from selling some investments, such as a portion of his stake in Strat-O-Matic Media, a fantasy sports company. Scaramucci still maintains a stake worth up to $250,000.

The filing also reveals other interesting tidbits. For example, Scaramucci earned $88,000 from appearing on Fox Business News as a contributor.

He's also invested about $100,001 to $250,000 in an upcoming teen musical comedy, "Crazy for the Boys." The movie, set for a 2018 release, is also backed by One Media Corp.

He also has an indirect minority stake in the New York Mets through JABB, worth up to $5 million. The stake made him about $53,000 between 2016 and June 2017.

Altogether, the Goldman Sachs alumnus has listed assets worth between $61.6 million and $85 million.

Factoring in his liabilities, such as mortgages on his real estate holdings and some personal loans, however, the "Mooch's" net worth comes down to between $44.8 million and $64.3 million.

At any rate, Scaramucci did not seem pleased about the financial disclosure hitting the internet. He tweeted cryptically late Wednesday : "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting the @FBI and @JutsiceDept #swamp @Reince45."

He has since deleted the tweet.