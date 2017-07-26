You Can Link Your Sarahah Account On Snapchat. Here’s How

Sarahah is the latest anonymous messaging app to blow up on the App Store's download charts. And a lot of users are interested in how they can link it to their Snapchat account.

While you can't directly link Sarahah to Snapchat, you can easily share posts between the two apps, Metro reported . That's thanks in part to a new linking feature Snapchat added on July 5.

On the right-hand side of a new snap, where you have the option to add things like text and emojis, there is now a paper clip icon that takes users to a clipboard. Here, they can paste a link to attach to a new post. That post can then be sent as a direct message or added to their Snapchat story. Once it's live, viewers will get the option to "Swipe Up" to access it.

So Snapchat users with a Sarahah account can simply include the link to their profile, which is usually their username followed by .sarahah.com. And don't worry: you don't need a Sarahah profile of your own in order to see another person's page.

Sarahah allows people to send messages to another Sarahah account completely anonymously . The app has seen success in the Middle East. Its name comes from the Arabic word for "candor" or "openness."

You might be wondering about the potential to link Sarahah on Instagram or Instagram stories . For now, the option to attach links to posts is only available for verified users.