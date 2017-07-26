Travel
Cheap travel

How to Snag a $99 Flight to Europe

Chris Morris
9:16 AM ET

Flying overseas doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Scandinavian budget carrier Pimera Air is launching service out of Boston and Newark - and it's offering some remarkably cheap flights to mark the occasion. The airline is charging just $99 one-way for select flights to Birmingham, England; London-Stansted; and Paris-Charles De Gaulle.

Flights begin next May and can be purchased now.

Pimera is a budget carrier, so there is something of a price to be paid if you book one of those cheap flights. Frills such as in-flight entertainment aren't an option. An in-flight meal will run $40-$70 and drinks aren't included either. You'll also have to pay for things like checked bags ($45 each) and securing an assigned seat (i.e. not the dreaded middle seat) comes with an additional charge as well - $40 ($75 if you want an exit row).

The carrier does offer free in-flight Wi-Fi and charging for electronics, though.

Booking a more expensive premium seat will get you a break on some of those extra costs. But if you can get by on minimal packing, carry a smart phone or tablet loaded up with movies and grab a slice of pizza at the airport before you board, this could be a cheap way to get away next spring.

