Tech
Search
Artificial IntelligenceMark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Is Drumming Up ‘Doomsday Scenarios’ About Artificial Intelligence
GERMANY-INTERNET-INNOVATION-TECHNOLOGY-WIRELESS-ZUCKERBERG
BitcoinLedgerX Just Gave Us Another Way to Bet Against Bitcoin
Banks Warn Of Bitcoin Risks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Michael KorsMichael Kors Is Buying Shoemaker Jimmy Choo’s For $1.2 Billion
Beverly Hills Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
PointCloud

Montreal and Toronto Are Becoming Magnet Cities for Tech Giants Google, Microsoft, and Uber

Rachel King
6:30 AM ET

Vancouver isn’t the only metropolis north of the border buzzing with tech.

Montreal

Quebec’s largest city is becoming internationally renowned as a research hub for artificial intelligence. Google (googl) last November established a new A.I. research group in its Montreal office, pledging to invest $4.5 million over three years in the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, an A.I. research lab at the University of Montreal. And earlier this year, Microsoft doubled the size of its local A.I. research group. The tech giant also pledged $6 million to the University of Montreal and $1 million to McGill University over the next five years. Outside of A.I., Amazon (amzn) houses massive cloud data centers nearby.

Toronto

As if it doesn’t have a footprint everywhere already, Google is planting roots in Canada’s most populous city. Sidewalk Labs, a unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, recently applied to develop a 12-acre parcel of land downtown, promising a brand-new high-tech city “from the Internet up,”deciding against U.S. candidates like Detroit and Denver. Uber is also expanding self-driving car research into foreign markets, making Toronto its first outpost.

A version of this post appears as a sidebar in the article "Just Call It Silicon Coast" in the Aug. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE