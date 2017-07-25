Apple’s iPhone 7 Is Way More Popular Than Older Models

Apple's iPhone 7 line is increasingly becoming the smartphone of choice for that company's customers, according to a new study.
The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus accounted for 81% of all U.S. iPhone sales during the three-month period ending July 1, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) said on Tuesday. Individually, the iPhone 7 accounted for 47% of total Apple smartphone sales while the iPhone 7 Plus accounted for 34%.
Apple (aapl) released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September. The devices offered minor design and performance upgrades over the previous year's iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. However, they've been generally well-received among reviewers and users, and have been a boon to Apple's already strong smartphone division.
According to the CIRP data, the iPhone 7 line has done a better job at this point than the iPhone 6s line of attracting customers away from older Apple smartphones. During the same quarter in 2016, for instance, 34% of iPhones sold were older models. In this latest quarter, just 19% of iPhone sales were legacy versions, according to CIRP.
The estimates do not include unit sales.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
Still, most iPhone buyers during the quarter previously owned Apple handsets. According to CIRP's data, 34% of iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus buyers last quarter upgraded from iPhone SE, 5S, or later. Nearly a third upgraded from the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Just 20% of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus buyers previously owned Android phones.
However, CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz noted that during the past three quarters, between 14% and 17% of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus buyers were formerly Android owners.
"With lengthening upgrade cycles and a growing percentage of owners with the most recently released models, continued platform switching will be important to the success of the next iPhones,” Lowitz said in a statement.