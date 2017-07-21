Real Estate
Search
Shark Week 2017Dive Deep Into Shark Week With These 11 Photos of Sharks
Sharks, Great White, Isla Guadalupe, Mexico, ecotourism
San Diego Comic ConThe Best Costumes We’ve Seen at San Diego Comic-Con So Far
Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Brainstorm HealthHealthcare and Media Are in the Same Storm
US-SKOREA-IT-LIFESTYLE-SAMSUNG
Data

Here’s a Really Good Sign the Economy Is Rebounding

Grace Donnelly
4:45 PM ET

Residential construction rebounded from a three month decline in June with housing starts increasing to 1.22 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The number of housing projects started last month shows an 8.3% increase from the May figures and a 2.1% increase from June of last year.

Homebuilders still have the rising cost of lumber and a skilled labor shortage to contend with while they're trying to gain momentum. But it's not for nothing that housing starts outperformed economist estimates by about 60,000, or 5%.

The June total is about 300,000 shy of the the 1.5 million historical average, but the increase is a good sign for the U.S. real estate market.

Building permits granted for single-family homes increased as well, signaling that the upward trend could continue through the end of the year.

“For all of 2017, total starts should be around 1.25 million units, the highest level since 2007,” Nationwide Chief Economist David Berson told HousingWire.

But there are other factors that could slow down the housing growth even as it seems the demand for new homes is on the rise.

“Home building still requires manual labor as a key input into the production process,” Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American Financial Corp. said. “It’s very hard to increase housing starts without increasing residential construction employment.”

With many contractors facing a shortage of skilled labor in the industry that could be difficult.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE