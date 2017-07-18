Google’s New App Is All About Hiring and Managing Job Applicants

Google has a new way for companies to manage their prospective job applicants.

The search giant debuted Tuesday its Hire recruiting app for small-to-medium sized businesses. Axios reported in April that Google was working on the recruiting app just prior to the company’s May launch of its Google for Jobs feature for people looking for employment.

To use Hire, companies will need to be paid subscribers to Google’s G Suite lineup of business apps like Calendar and Gmail, said Dmitri Krakovsky, Google’s vice president of enterprise apps and platform. G Suite customers will have to pay extra to use the Hire app, he said.

Google ( goog ) is not disclosing how much the Hire app will cost, but it’s based on how many workers a company employs.

Krakovsky said that the Hire app incorporates some of the technologies developed by the business software startup Bebop, which was founded by Google’s head cloud chief Diane Greene. Google bought Bebop in November 2015 for $380 million when it hired Greene to lead the company’s enterprise efforts .

The Hire app represents Google’s foray into human resources management software where big companies like SAP and Oracle ( orcl ) sell competing services.

Krakovsky, who previously worked at SAP as a senior vice president, said Google has been testing Hire with some companies for over a year to ensure that the tool is simpler to use compared to competing products.

The tool integrates with a company’s existing Google software like Calendar and Gmail. So when HR managers email prospective employees, they can automatically set up meetings and interviews that are synced across all Google software.

At this time, Hire only works with G Suite enterprise apps and not with the Calendar or email apps sold by Microsoft ( msft ) or other competing companies.

Additionally, Krakovsky said Google does not intend big companies to use the Hire app at this time. Those companies may operate global offices in which regulations regarding hiring workers may differ from region to region, he explained. Hire was not built with those concerns in mind, he explained.

Eventually, Google may debut a version of Hire for big businesses, but it seems focused on targeting smaller companies for now.

Google is “not going to run out of small-and-medium-size businesses” as potential customers, Krakovsky said.