Amazon Anytime Could Join the Messaging Market

Amazon could be working on a new messaging app aimed at working across computers and mobile devices.

The online retailer is working on a new messaging app called Anytime, AFTV News is reporting , citing documents it obtained about the service. The feature would allow for text, video, and photo messaging, and would also integrate games, the report says. Additionally, the site says that Anytime's features could "even rival social networks" with their focus on communication between users.

If Amazon is indeed planning on a new messaging service, Anytime would join a crowded market with entrenched and popular competitors. Facebook ( fb ) -owned WhatsApp, for instance, has more than 1.2 billion users globally. The service comes with many of the same communication features floated by AFTV News' source.

A host of other companies are also competing in the messaging market, all with their own take on message. Those companies, which include Apple ( aapl ) , Alphabet ( googl ) , and others, are all in an arms race to attract the increasing number of users communicating over the Web.

But in addition to competing against big rivals, the companies are also challenged by small startups, like Signal and others, which try to attract users with their encrypted services that make it difficult for law enforcement to see what they're sending to others.

Seemingly taking a cue from those secure offerings, Amazon ( amzn ) is considering bundling encrypted communication into Anytime.

If Amazon launches Anytime, it wouldn't be the first time the company would invest in communication services. Earlier this year, Amazon announced a corporate-focused service called Chime that allows businesses to hold online meetings and video conferences.

The AFTV News report didn't say when Amazon could announce or even release the service, and it appears possible that it never makes it never launches.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.