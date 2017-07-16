Finance
Search
Donald TrumpWhite House Plans ‘Made in America’ Week Amid Ongoing Russia Revelations
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-US WOMEN'S OPEN-GLF
Most Powerful WomenFor the First Time, the New Dr. Who Will Be a Woman
Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500This Analyst Claims the U.S. Postal Service Is Giving Amazon a Huge Subsidy
U.S. Postal Service Ride Along On The Busiest Mail Delivery Day Of The Year
Picture of a real time monitor taken at the visitor's space in San Paulo Stock Exchange, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Getty Images
Private Equity

A Private Equity Fund Formerly Valued at $2 Billion Is Now ‘Nearly Worthless’

Reuters
Jul 16, 2017

Wells Fargo (wfc) and a number of other lenders are negotiating to take control of a hedge fund previously valued at more than $2 billion that is now worth close to nothing, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

EnerVest (endtf), a Houston private equity firm that focuses on energy investments, manages the private equity fund that focused on oil investments. The fund will leave clients, including major pensions, endowments and charitable foundations, with at most pennies on the dollar, WSJ reported.

The firm raised and started investing money beginning in 2013 when oil was trading at around $90 a barrel and added $1.3 billion of borrowed money to boost its buying power. West Texas Intermediate crude prices closed at $46.54 a barrel on Friday.

"We are not proud of the result," John Walker, EnerVest's co-founder and chief executive, wrote in an email to the Journal.

Only seven private - equity fund s worth more than $1 billion have ever lost money for investors, according to data from investment firm Cambridge Associates cited in the report. Among those of any size to end in the red, losses greater than around 25% are extremely rare, though there are several energy-focused fund s in danger of doing so, according to public pension records.

For more on private equity, watch Fortune's video:

Clients included the J. Paul Getty Trust, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur and Fletcher Jones foundations, which each invested millions in the fund , according to their tax filings, the Journal reported. Michigan State University and a foundation that supports Arizona State University also disclosed investments in the fund .

The Orange County Employees Retirement System was also an investors and has reportedly marked the value of its investment down to zero.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE