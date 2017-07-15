United Airlines Just Lost This Rapper’s Dog

Rapper ScHoolboy Q tweeted Friday that United Airlines put his dog on the wrong flight.

"You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers," the rapper, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, tweeted.

According to People Magazine, the rapper just bought a French Bulldog from Denver and the wrong dog arrived at his home Friday. He has two other dogs as well.

"We're working as quickly as possible to reunite the pet with their owner later this evening," the airline told CNN. "We have reached out to our customer and sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund. Pets are part of our customers' family, and their safety and wellbeing is of the upmost importance to us."

This is the latest incident after a string of scandals for United Airlines that started after Dr. David Dao was dragged off a flight to make room for employees.