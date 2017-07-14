Here’s All the Ways to Get Free Ice Cream This Week

July 16 marks National Ice Cream Day , and ice cream shops and restaurants around the United States are gearing up to offer some cool deals.

The manufactured holiday usually falls on the third Sunday of each July, making it a particularly sweet day for ice cream fans.

This year, some ice cream shops are sweetening their deal and starting the made-up holiday a couple days early, while others require you to download their apps to cash in on the free treats.

Check out where to get free ice cream on Sunday below.

The fast-food chain will offer free ice cream across the U.S. on National Ice Cream Day for the first time. Customers can get a free vanilla soft-serve cone throughout the day on July 16.

Baskin Robbins is getting in on the ice cream deals throughout the month of July. Starting July 14, the ice cream chain will give away free samples of its new mint chocolate chip polar pizza ice cream. And customers who sign up for the Baskin Robbins' mobile app before July 16 will get exclusive offers on the holiday. On July 31, regular and kid-sized scoops will also be sold for $1.50.

Carvel is offering its annual buy-one-get-one deal for customers who visit their participating locations on Sunday. Guests can double up on ice cream by receiving a second cup or cone for free with the purchase of one soft-serve ice cream of any size. A portion of the day's sales will go to Save the Whales, a nonprofit dedicated to marine life conservation.

Cumberland Farms is putting two of its new flavors on sale. Both Chocolate Peppermint Palooza and Awesome Chocolate Amaretto Almond will be discounted $3 per pint. And through Sept. 5, customers can receive a free ice cream sandwich with the purchase of a 200-ounce Pepsi or Mountain Dew Spikes beverage.

You wouldn't expect ice cream deals at a pet store, but PetSmart is, of course, thinking of the dogs that enjoy free frozen treats as much as people. On July 12, PetSmart will roll out treat trucks in New York City, Dallas, Seattle and Toronto to give away ice cream sundaes for dogs and their human friends. Additionally, visitors to participating PetSmart PetHotel locations will receive free sundaes on July 16.