The Broadsheet: July 13th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Rep. Martha McSally proudly goes sleeveless, Andy Murray reminds everyone that women's tennis players rule, and big news about the Afghan girls robotics team. Have a delightful Thursday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Good news! This morning, a major update on a story I covered on Tuesday : President Trump has reportedly intervened in the case of the girls robotics team from Afghanistan. The State Department has changed course and decided to allow the group to travel to the U.S. to participate in the competition next week. The reversal comes after outrage that the girls' visa requests were denied twice in two months, even as teams from countries included in Trump's travel ban—which Afghanistan is not—were granted entry. "We could not be prouder of this delegation of young women who are also scientists — they represent the best of the Afghan people and embody the promise that their aspirations can be fulfilled," said Dina Powell, Trump's deputy national security adviser for strategy, in a statement. According to Politico, "the president became aware of the case and asked officials at the National Security Council to see what they could do. After those officials talked to counterparts at various agencies, the Department of Homeland Security agreed to allow the girls in on a system known as 'parole,' which will allow them to stay in the United States for 10 days, though technically not on visas." Kudos to the administration for stepping in to back its pledge to support women in developing countries. Credit also to those who expressed their concern for the girls' plight—this reversal is an heartening reminder that public outcry can make a difference. But of course, the biggest cheer goes out to the young scientists who overcame myriad obstacles to make their robot dreams a reality—congratulations! Politico

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Sleeveless and sassy. Earlier this week, the Broadsheet covered news that the House of Representatives has started enforcing a dress code that bars sleeveless attire. Yesterday, Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) commented on the policy from the House floor. Wrapping up a speech about first responders, she said, "I want to point out, I’m standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes. With that, Mr. Speaker, I yield back." New York Magazine • Baby steps. As part of a multi-year effort to diversify the economy and make life in the kingdom more enjoyable, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will begin allowing girls at public schools to participate in physical education. It's an important step for the nation, but it's worth remembering that women are still banned from driving and many of the rules enforcing male guardianship are still in place. Fortune • Don't ask. We've previously written about the way in which employers who ask job candidates about their salary history are (often unwittingly) helping perpetuate the gender wage gap. So it's perhaps no surprise that a new Glassdoor study finds that 60% of women would like companies to stop asking that loaded question (48% of men agree). Fortune • Well played. Andy Murray won cheers online for correcting a reporter at a Wimbledon press conference who commented that Sam Querrey, who knocked Murray out of the tournament, was "the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009." Before the journalist could finish his question, Murray quickly added that Querrey was the first "male player" to do so. (Serena Williams alone has won 12 Grand Slams since 2009.) It's not the first time Murray has called out casual sexism. Last August, he corrected a journalist who noted that Murray was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals in tennis, noting that the Williams sisters have won four each. Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Lucy Lee Helm , Starbuck’s general counsel, is being promoted to chief partner officer. The Pulitzer Prizes announced that Dana Canedy will be the next administrator of the annual journalism competition. Former astronaut Julie Payette will be the next governor general of Canada.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Another one bites the dust. Frank Artale, a managing partner at Ignition Partners, has resigned at the VC firm’s request after allegations of what it calls "inappropriate conduct." Axios • Yes or no question. American Apparel founder Dov Charney, who left the company a string of sexual harassment allegations from his employees, refused to give a straight answer about whether he is avoiding becoming sexually entangled with workers at his new clothing company. "You always have to be cautious in the lawsuit society that we’re in... I love the company, and I love the people I work with," he said. "We’re very close and we’re holding hands and walking through the fire." Fortune • DeVos dives in. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is meeting with students and families on all sides of the campus sexual assault debate today. The private meetings—which will include women who say they were assaulted, accused students and their families, advocates, and higher ed officials—are part of her plan to re-examine the policies around sexual misconduct put in place by the Obama administration. New York Times • Coming after Kelly. Tamron Hall, who left the Today show in February after the network cut her third hour to make room for Megyn Kelly's new show, is launching her own daytime talk show in the same time slot. New York Post Share today's Broadsheet with a friend:

http://fortune.com/newsletter/broadsheet/ Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here .

ON MY RADAR Scotland becomes the 'first country in world' to give free sanitary products to women on low incomes The Independent Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are headed to Sun Valley, source says Bloomberg All eyes on the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Golf Club ESPN Elizabeth Warren wants to ban the shackling of pregnant inmates for good Broadly