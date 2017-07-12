Retail
Search
Fortune 500This Is Why The PC Market Isn’t Cratering Like It Once Was
Internet Browsing Stock
BitcoinBitcoin Photobombers Crash Janet Yellen’s Fed Testimony
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpTrump Impeachment Odds Spike After Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia Emails
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In NH After Iowa Caucuses
American Apparel Hipster Turns Preppy As Stock May Be Delisted
Dov Charney, founder of American Apparel. Keith Bedford—Bloomberg via Getty Images
American Apparel

American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Gives Odd Answer to Question About Having Sex With Employees

Aric Jenkins
Jul 12, 2017

American Apparel founder Dov Charney, who left after a string of sexual harassment allegations from his own employees, had a strange response when asked if he was having sex with workers at his new clothing company, Los Angeles Apparel.

"That question is private, and it should be private," Charney said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg when asked if he was "going down the same path at Los Angeles Apparel and hooking up with employees."

The interviewer then asked if Charney was being "more careful" at his new company. "You always have to be cautious in the lawsuit society that we’re in, you know. ... I love the company, and I love the people I work with," he responded.

"We’re very close and we’re holding hands and walking through the fire. We intend to be successful," Charney added.

Charney was never charged or convicted for the sexual harassment claims brought against him, which included allegations from American Apparel board members that he kept kept graphic photographs of him having sex with staff members on company computers.

The company did end up settling cases with four models who claimed that Charney had either harassed or sexually assaulted them. Two models settled for $3.4 million dollars — the others' were confidential.

Shortly after Charney left, American Apparel accused him of violating policies on harassment and retaliation against former employees.

"The company discovered voluminous evidence of Mr. Charney’s sexual liaisons with employees and models," American Apparel said in court papers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE