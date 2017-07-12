Sports
Wimbledon

Andy Murray Just Shut Down a Reporter’s ‘Casual Sexism’

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:59 PM ET

Andy Murray quickly corrected a reporter for what people on social media are calling "casual sexism" during a Wimbledon press conference Wednesday.

The journalist commented that Sam Querrey, who previously knocked Murray out of the Wimbledon tournament, was "the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009." Before the journalist could finish his question, Murray quickly added that Querrey was the first "male player" specifically to do so.

Other female players from the United States have seen further success than reaching just a semi-final. Serena Williams alone has won 12 Grand Slam Tournaments since 2009. Her sister, Venus Williams, reached the Wimbledon semi-finals Tuesday, and American players Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys have also played in Grand Slam semi-finals since 2015.

https://twitter.com/vinayakkm/status/885239181521321985

It's not the first time Murray has reminded people of women's success in tennis. In August 2016, a journalist commented that Murray was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals in tennis. Murray noted that Venus and Serena Williams have won four each.

Murray's mother Judy Murray also took to Twitter to support her son's comment writing, "That's my boy."

