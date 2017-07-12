Andy Murray Just Shut Down a Reporter’s ‘Casual Sexism’

Andy Murray quickly corrected a reporter for what people on social media are calling "casual sexism" during a Wimbledon press conference Wednesday.

The journalist commented that Sam Querrey, who previously knocked Murray out of the Wimbledon tournament, was "the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009." Before the journalist could finish his question, Murray quickly added that Querrey was the first "male player" specifically to do so.

Other female players from the United States have seen further success than reaching just a semi-final. Serena Williams alone has won 12 Grand Slam Tournaments since 2009. Her sister, Venus Williams, reached the Wimbledon semi-finals Tuesday, and American players Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys have also played in Grand Slam semi-finals since 2015.

Say what you will about Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women https://t.co/R29XBCGeEl - Dawn Rhodes (@rhodes_dawn) July 12, 2017

Well done Andy Murray calling out #everydaysexism again https://t.co/Mnkjb7Qc6o - Jean (@geniejq) July 12, 2017

@andy_murray proving he's not just an incredibly successful athlete but also a perfect gentleman.. #BeProudScotland - Rob Ashby-Hawkins (@HawkinsAshby) July 12, 2017

It's not the first time Murray has reminded people of women's success in tennis . In August 2016, a journalist commented that Murray was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals in tennis. Murray noted that Venus and Serena Williams have won four each.

Murray's mother Judy Murray also took to Twitter to support her son's comment writing, "That's my boy."