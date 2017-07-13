Finance
Search
2017 EmmysHBO and Netflix Dominated the Emmy Nominations (Again)
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-NOMINEES
Exxon MobilExxon Fined Over Explosion That Injured Workers
FILE PHOTO: Storage tanks are seen inside the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter Hospitalized in Canada
Jimmy Carter Honored With Ridenhour Prize
FRANCE-SWEDEN-ECONOMY-SECURITY-SECURITAS
Swedish protective service group Securitas AB President and CEO Alf Goransson poses in front of the Securitas logo in Paris on November 23, 2016. ERIC PIERMONT AFP/Getty Images
Securitas

Someone Stole This Security Company CEOs’ Identity and Filed for Bankruptcy

Mahita Gajanan
2:38 PM ET

The chief executive of the Swedish security firm Securitas was declared bankrupt this week after his identity was stolen.

Securitas CEO Alf Göransson had his personal identification stolen at the end of March, when someone applied for a loan in his name, the company said in a statement. The hacker used Göransson's identification to seek a loan of an undisclosed amount, without Göransson's knowledge.

On Monday, the Stockholm District Court declared Göransson bankrupt without informing the CEO prior to its decision, Securitas said. At Göransson's request, the court reversed the decision on Wednesday.

The breach had "no effect on the company, other than that our CEO has been declared bankrupt," a Securitas spokesperson told Bloomberg on Wednesday. "And that will hopefully only last until later today, depending on how soon they can remove the decision."

Because the court declared the CEO bankrupt, the Swedish Companies Registration Office de-registered Göransson as Securitas President and CEO. The office will restore the registration.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE