Tech
Search
obesityThis Company Raised $27 Million for a Weight Loss Balloon You Can Swallow in a Pill
Obesity In New York City
Bernie SandersWhy Bernie Sanders Isn’t Actually a Socialist
US-POLITICS-HEALTHCARE-SANDERS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsThe Funniest, Most Awkward, and Firmest G20 Handshakes: Ranked
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
Am Amazon "Echo" device.  Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Amazon

Amazon Echo Sales on Prime Day Are Way Ahead of Last Year

Reuters
4:25 PM ET

Amazon.com said on Tuesday it has sold more than three times as many Echo family devices worldwide partway through its Prime Day sale than for the entire event in 2016, an early sign of its performance on one of its biggest business days of the year.

Amazon is selling the voice-controlled Echo speaker at half price, or $89.99, for members of its Prime shopping club, with other discounts for related devices. Getting more speakers into homes is a top initiative at Amazon, which wants to encourage shopping by voice command and gather more user data to improve Echo's voice technology.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE