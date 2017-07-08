‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Scores $51 Million on Opening Night

Talk about a debut that will make your Spider-Sense start to tingle.

Spider-Man: Homecoming , the latest film starring the famous Marvel Comics character and the second reboot to the franchise, pulled in $50.5 million from 4,248 locations in its opening on Friday night.

That puts the Sony Pictures film on pace to swing to a $120 million opening, short of the record-breaking $151 million debut of 2007's Spider-Man 3 but according to Variety topping even the sunniest expectations for the film, which stars 21-year-old actor Tom Holland in the title role.

At $120 million, Spider-Man: Homecoming would be the fourth movie this year to launch with more than $100 million in domestic ticket sales, behind Beauty and the Beast , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , and Wonder Woman . It would also be Sony’s second-highest opening of all time.

Other films on offer this weekend include Despicable Me 3 (Universal, Illumination) and Baby Driver (TriStar, MRC, Working Title, Big Talk, Sony), which took in $11 million and $4 million, respectively, on Friday night. They're expected to finish the weekend making $37 million and $12.5 million, respectively.

And of course there's still Wonder Woman , which this weekend is expected to add $10 million to its $720 million worldwide total. (Thank Hera.)