Apple Has Some iPhone Tricks Up Its Sleeve

With summer in full swing, iPhone speculation has hit a fever pitch. But who knew that speculation would also spill over into Apple plans for 2018?

Over the past several days, iPhone rumors have been flying fast and furious. One of those rumors suggested Apple might ditch the physical fingerprint sensor in this year's iPhone line and instead rely on camera-sensing technology that would allow users to unlock their iPhones by scanning their faces. The futuristic technology wouldn't be groundbreaking, though: Samsung already offers it in its Galaxy S8 handset.

Soon after that rumor leaked, another report surfaced, saying Apple ( aapl ) has plans to improve the screen technology in every iPhone in its smartphone line. The only problem is, those enhancements will be coming next year, and not in 2017.

Aside from that, Apple's week was rather quiet. Well, except for that Qualcomm request to have iPhones banned from being imported into the U.S.

One more thing... Apple might no longer hold the crown of the world's most profitable tech company . A report this week said Samsung could take the crown in its next quarterly filing with a $12.1 billion profit. Apple is expected to post a $10.6 billion profit during the same period.