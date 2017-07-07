A company in China just linked up a new solar farm to the electricity grid — and it's in the shape of a giant panda.
The adorable energy plant, which is the first of several bear-shaped farms by Panda Green Energy Group, primarily owned by China Merchants New Energy, will be able to produce up to 100MW, according to the company.
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which partnered with China Merchants New Energy in 2016, announced earlier this week in a tweet that the Datong Panda Power Plant in Shanxi province had finished its first stage of development.
Panda Green Energy said in a press release that the power plant marked a starting point, and emphasized the impact it may have.
"A 100MW Panda Power Plant can provide 3.2 billion [kilowatt-hours] of green electricity in 25 years, equivalent to saving 1.056 million tons of coal, or reducing 2.74 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions," the company said.