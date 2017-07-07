A company in China just linked up a new solar farm to the electricity grid — and it's in the shape of a giant panda .

The adorable energy plant , which is the first of several bear-shaped farms by Panda Green Energy Group, primarily owned by China Merchants New Energy, will be able to produce up to 100MW, according to the company .

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which partnered with China Merchants New Energy in 2016, announced earlier this week in a tweet that the Datong Panda Power Plant in Shanxi province had finished its first stage of development.

Panda Green Energy said in a press release that the power plant marked a starting point, and emphasized the impact it may have.

"A 100MW Panda Power Plant can provide 3.2 billion [kilowatt-hours] of green electricity in 25 years, equivalent to saving 1.056 million tons of coal, or reducing 2.74 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions," the company said.