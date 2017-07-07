Energy
Search
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 7
TelevisionMaking Money Host Charles Payne Has Been Suspended From the Fox Business Network
Jason Dufner Visits Fox Business Network
North KoreaU.S. Authorities Are Trying to Seize Funds Allegedly Related to North Korea from 8 Major Banks
Double exposure business concept.
EmploymentU.S. Job Growth Accelerated in June, While Unemployment Remained Steady
US-ECONOMY-LABOR-EMPLOYMENT
Tesla Inc. Powerpack Units At The Southern California Edison Mira Loma Substation
Tesla Powerpacks and inverters stand at the Southern California Edison Co. Mira Loma energy storage system facility in Ontario, California, U.S., on Thursday, June 1, 2017.  Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg/Getty Images
energy storage

Australian State Picks Tesla to Install the World’s Largest Grid-Scale Battery

Reuters
2:29 AM ET

South Australia has picked Tesla to install the world's largest grid-scale battery that would be paired with a wind farm provide d by France's Neoen, as the state battles to keep the lights on.

South Australia has raced ahead of the rest of the country in turning to wind power, triggering a shutdown of coal-fired plants that has led to outages across the eastern part of the nation, driving up energy prices.

The drawback to South Australia's heavy reliance on renewables has been an inability to adequately store that energy, leading to vulnerabilities when the wind doesn't blow.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tesla must deliver the 10- battery within 100 days of a contract being signed or it's free, matching a commitment made by Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in a Twitter post in March.

There will be a lot of people that will look at this, 'did they get it done within 100 days? Did it work?'" Musk told reporters in South Australia's capital city of Adelaide.

"We are going to make sure it does."

Dozens of companies from 10 countries had expressed interest in the South Australian project, which is viewed as a major test for the reliability of large-scale renewable energy use.

For more on Tesla energy generation and storage, watch Fortune's video:

Tesla said in a state ment that upon completion by December 2017, the system would be the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world, overtaking an 80 megawatt-hour power station at Mira Loma in Ontario, California, also built using Tesla batteries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE