Lyft Is Opening Hubs Across the U.S. to Assist New Drivers Within Hours

A Lyft with an Amp on his dashboard on Jan. 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Kelly Sullivan—Getty Images

Lyft is using part of the $600 million in funding the company closed in April to open service centers called "hubs" to assist new drivers and put them on the road within hours.

The ride-hailing giant has already opened nine hubs in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston with plans to open a 10th center in an undisclosed location in the coming months, a company spokesperson told CNBC .

Described as "part orientation center, part vehicle-inspection station" by the report, prospective drivers can use the hubs to fill out paperwork, watch a training film and get their cars inspected, so long as they have passed Lyft's initial background check.

One driver told CNBC it took just over an hour to complete his on-boarding process allowing him to earn money as a Lyft contractor. Coffee and television is available while drivers wait for their turn.

Lyft's hubs are part of a wider push to capitalize on Uber's string of scandals that culminated with the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick.

Lyft now owns about a quarter of the market share in the wake of Uber's rocky 2017, according to data from research firm TXN Solutions, USA Today reported . Two years ago, Uber had about 90% of the market — now it's down to roughly 75%.