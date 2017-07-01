It was a big week for Apple: the company's iPhone officially turned 10 years old.

On June 29 Apple celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. The handset, which changed the world in meaningful ways and continues to be a dominant force in the mobile world, was first unveiled in January 2007. It delivered a new design concept, appealing software, and a touchscreen that made people forget about the physical keyboard. It also ushered in a new generation of smartphone and software design.

While Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone anniversary controlled much of the week, it wasn't the only Apple story to make news. Apple and Hertz, for instance, signed a self-driving car pact. And Apple CEO Tim Cook again sounded off on the importance of India to his company's broader ambitions.

Read on for a roundup of this week's biggest Apple news:

