It was a big week for Apple: the company's iPhone officially turned 10 years old.
On June 29 Apple celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. The handset, which changed the world in meaningful ways and continues to be a dominant force in the mobile world, was first unveiled in January 2007. It delivered a new design concept, appealing software, and a touchscreen that made people forget about the physical keyboard. It also ushered in a new generation of smartphone and software design.
While Apple's (aapl) iPhone anniversary controlled much of the week, it wasn't the only Apple story to make news. Apple and Hertz, for instance, signed a self-driving car pact. And Apple CEO Tim Cook again sounded off on the importance of India to his company's broader ambitions.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
Read on for a roundup of this week's biggest Apple news:
This is Fortune’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here.
- Apple's iPhone celebrated its 10th anniversary this week. And although the company didn't have a big celebration, the Internet was flooded with looks back at the original iPhone, what it offered, and what it meant to the mobile and technology industries as a whole. Fortune had several iPhone anniversary features, including a comparison between today's iPhone and the iPhone of 2007. There was also a look at the iPhone's best and worst predictions over the years, and an eye on which iPhone was "best for investors." And if you're wondering what the future might hold for the next iPhone, there's this look at some of the top rumors.
- Ever wondered whether buying an iPhone on June 29, 2007 or investing in Apple stock that day would have been a better investment? Fortune examined which move would have been best for your wallet.
- The week kicked off with a new look at Apple Park, the iPhone maker's new headquarters. Documentarian Duncan Sinfeld published a new video captured from his drone as it flew all over the campus. The video follows the installation of trees around the main building, as well as some enhancements to the Steve Jobs Theater. It's worth checking out.
- This week, Apple CEO Tim Cook touted his company's efforts in India, saying that it has helped create 740,000 jobs in the country through the so-called "app economy." Cook added that he plans to have Apple's Indian facilities operating with fully renewable energy in the next six months. The comments were part of a broader push by Cook to strengthen Apple's relationship with India as it looks to target the country's growing consumer base.
- Apple is partnering with Hertz to test its self-driving car technology, according to a report. Apple will install its autonomous car technology in six of Hertz's vehicles. However, Hertz (htz) and Apple are only testing the technology and won't allow the rental company's customers try out the vehicles on the open road.
One more thing... Interested in looking back at some of the worst Apple iPhone rumors over the past 10 years? You won't believe how bad they are. And yes, a Sprint-exclusive iPhone was actually floated.