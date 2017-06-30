Gretchen Carlson Has an Urgent Request of Women Entrepreneurs

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson says she “never expected to be the face of sexual harassment by any stretch of the imagination.”

But now that Carlson’s story is in the spotlight—she sued the network’s then-chairman, Roger Ailes , for sexual harassment last July—she’s asking other women to take a stand.

“Let’s take a pledge all together to raise especially our sons in a way in which they’re going to respect their female colleagues,” she said, “because until we get men’s help in this mission, it’s not going to change.”

Carlson made her comments during Fortune ’s annual Most Powerful Women dinner in New York City in May. The dinner marked the end of this year’s Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership .

In its 12th year, the three-week program matches women business leaders from countries ranging from Argentina to Zimbabwe with some of the top female executives in the U.S. This year's 21 mentors hailed from companies including S'well, Fidelity, Mastercard , IBM , Accenture , and Johnson & Johnson . The non-profit Vital Voices runs the orientation and debriefing piece of the programming and stays connected to alumnae when they return to their home countries.

Carlson “does have an inspiring message to these women around the world who are all dealing with these issues,” says Pattie Sellers, executive director of Fortune MPW Summits and Live Content.