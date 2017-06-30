MPW
Search
DataThis Is How Many Americans Will See a $15 Minimum Wage By 2022
Fast-Food Workers To Rally In 230 U.S. Cities Seeking Higher Pay
raceAheadraceAhead Summer Reading List 2017
Inside The First Amazon.com Inc. Brick And Mortar Bookstore
July 4thThe 4th of July Is the Deadliest Holiday in America
Inside A U.S. Naturalization Ceremony As Hawaii Makes Case For Travel Ban Halt
George StraitWhy George Strait Is Singing Praise for Tequila
Republic of Afghanistan Passport
Getty Images
MPW

All-Female Robotics Team From Afghanistan Denied U.S. Entry

Catherine Trautwein
2:42 PM ET

Six young women from Afghanistan that had been preparing to participate in a global robotics challenge have been denied visas for their trip to the United States, according to Forbes.

The FIRST Global Challenge will bring teams of teenage students from more than 100 countries to Washington, D.C., to tackle obstacles on the theme of providing clean water with technology — but the all-female Afghan team won't be there.

Afghan technology leader and TIME 100 Person of the Year Roya Mahboob, who organized her country's team, told Forbes its members cried "all the day" after their visas were denied. Only one other country's team, Gambia, wasn't able to get the required visas, Forbes reported.

"We aim to ... become some of the young leaders of science and technology," says a bio post for Team Afghanistan on First Global's website from January 2017. "We want to develop and explore our minds and creativity and maybe unveil the genius inside of each one of us."

[Forbes]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE