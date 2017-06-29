Madeleine Albright Wants Everyone to Know She Has a 5-star Uber Rating

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright. Photo by Mark Wilson — Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has an important announcement: She has a 5-star Uber rating.

The 80-year-old tweeted the news on Wednesday after a Twitter user took a picture of her driving. "My Uber drove past Madeleine Albright and all I got was this picture of her scratching her nose," Twitter user Jacob Smith wrote.

Albright saw the Tweet and replied, "In case you're wondering — I have a 5 star rating!"

My Uber drove past Madeleine Albright and all I got was this picture of her scratching her nose pic.twitter.com/urbYjA1uaq - Jacob Smith (@jacobsmith207) June 27, 2017

In case you're wondering -- I have a 5 star rating! https://t.co/x3pMJQ6mlP - Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) June 28, 2017

This isn't the first time she has joked about the ride-hailing company. In 2015, notes the Hill , Albright tweeted:

Albright's joke comes after Uber was hit with yet another lawsuit on Wednesday, and just after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's resignation last week amid pressure from investors.