Madeleine Albright Wants Everyone to Know She Has a 5-star Uber Rating

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has an important announcement: She has a 5-star Uber rating.
The 80-year-old tweeted the news on Wednesday after a Twitter user took a picture of her driving. "My Uber drove past Madeleine Albright and all I got was this picture of her scratching her nose," Twitter user Jacob Smith wrote.
Albright saw the Tweet and replied, "In case you're wondering — I have a 5 star rating!"
This isn't the first time she has joked about the ride-hailing company. In 2015, notes the Hill, Albright tweeted:
Albright's joke comes after Uber was hit with yet another lawsuit on Wednesday, and just after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's resignation last week amid pressure from investors.