Finance
Search
RokuRoku Barred From Selling Its Devices in Mexico
July 4thTNT Fireworks Recalled in Four States for Exploding Prematurely
CybersecurityGlobal Shipping Giant Maersk Is Reeling From the Ransomware Fallout
CybersecurityPolice Suggest Petya Ransomware Attack Was a Distraction
Blue Apron Gets Ready To Prove Food-Delivery Chops On IPO Trail
A Blue Apron Holdings Inc. meal-kit delivery package sits outside a home in Tiskilwa, Illinois. Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Blue Apron

Blue Apron Stock Fizzles on First Day of Trading

Lucinda Shen
4:15 PM ET

Blue Apron's IPO was a lot less tasty than investors expected.

Despite being hyped as one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of 2017, the meal kit company failed to woo investors, ending its first day of trading at $10 a share. That's the price at which underwriters priced the stock for its IPO. Shares however rose as high as $11 in trading on Thursday.

Now the company is valued at $1.9 billion — considerably below the $3 billion market capitalization it had once been projected to gain upon becoming public.

Not only does that suggest lower demand for the company's stock, but it also cuts the company off from potential investors. Some funds are benchmarked off of mid-cap stocks — so companies in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. At $1.9 billion however, Blue Apron would be technically be excluded from such funds.

Part of the reason for the weak IPO may be traced back to weak market conditions in general Thursday. Big tech stocks slid,m sending the Nasdaq down 1.4% and the S&P 500 down nearly 1%.

Making matters worse, the shadow of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger had already been a troubling piece of news for Blue Apron. But on Thursday, credit agency S&P gave the dangers it posed to the grocery industry even more weight. The S&P's median one-year probability of default rose 30% to 4.85% by the start of this week, it noted in a blog post.

In short, Amazon's push into the industry has raised concerns about grocery stores and their ability to pay back their debts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE