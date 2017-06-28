What We Know about the Amazon and Whole Foods Shopper

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods ( wfm ) will give the e-commerce giant more than 450 brick-and-mortar locations . What it won’t do is add a trove of new customers, according to just-released figures from 1010data. The analytics company, which parses consumer spending data, looked into who really shopped on Amazon ( amzn ) and Whole Foods during a 12-month period ending in May. Here’s the snapshot:

Shopper Overlap

1010data found that of customers who shopped more than once at Whole Foods during the period, 81% are already Amazon customers—just over half of Whole Foods shoppers are Amazon Prime members. Meanwhile, 29% of Amazon customers shop at Whole Foods. Overall, Amazon gets only a 5% bump in new customers with the deal.

Spending Habits

Amazon Prime members are bigger spenders at Whole Foods. Regular Whole Foods shoppers (shopping at least six times during the 12 months) who are also Prime members spent an average of $1,371 at the grocery store over the period, $306 more than Whole Foods shoppers who are not Prime members, 1010data found. Whole Foods shoppers are also more likely to shop for groceries online: 10% used an online grocery delivery service in the past 12 months versus 6% for Albertsons and 5% for Kroger ( kr ) customers.

Geography

Amazon Fresh is strongest in New York, Seattle, and L.A., according to 1010data's analysis of credit and debit card spend. Whole Foods will help throw Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, and Texas into the mix as well.