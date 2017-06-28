ABC Settles ‘Pink Slime’ Defamation Lawsuit

This March 29, 2012, file photo, shows the beef product that critics call "pink slime" during a plant tour of Beef Products Inc. in South Sioux City, Neb. O

This March 29, 2012, file photo, shows the beef product that critics call "pink slime" during a plant tour of Beef Products Inc. in South Sioux City, Neb. O Nati Harnik—AP

Beef Products Inc. has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Co. and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.

BPI had claimed ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co ( dis ) , and Avila defamed the company by using the term “pink slime” and making errors and omissions in its 2012 reporting on what the company calls its "lean finely textured beef" product. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"While this has not been an easy road to travel, it was necessary to begin rectifying the harm we suffered as a result of what we believed to be biased and baseless reporting in 2012," South Dakota-based BPI said in a statement.

"Through this process, we have again established what we all know to be true about Lean Finely Textured Beef: it is beef, and is safe, wholesome, and nutritious."

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.