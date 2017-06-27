Retail
oscar mayer

Oscar Mayer Now Has a Hot Dog Delivery Drone That Looks Like a Wiener

Mahita Gajanan
8:28 AM ET

Oscar Mayer has a hot dog shaped delivery drone that will rain down hot dogs on people.

The drone joins Oscar Mayer's WienerFleet, which includes the Wienermobile, WienerRover and WienerMini, and will debut in Weiner, Ark. on July 4. The company also added a WienerCycle to the fleet.

The WienerDrone, which weighs about six pounds, is 15 inches wide (without propellers) and 24 inches long. It can fly for a maximum of 15 minutes at altitudes of up to 1,200 feet, and can carry one hot dog.

"As the most iconic brand, we’re going where other hot dogs can’t. We’re committed to getting our new hot dog in everyone’s hands—and going to great lengths to do this. We knew that was a job for more than just our existing Wienermobile," Oscar Mayer head of marketing Greg Guidotti said in a statement. "So, we’ve expanded our Oscar Mayer fleet, ensuring every American can taste the new recipe because we believe everyone deserves a better hot dog."

