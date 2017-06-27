International
Malaysia

Miranda Kerr Hands Over $8.1 Million in Jewelry Linked to Corruption Case

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:48 PM ET

Model Miranda Kerr handed over $8.1 million worth of jewelry to the U.S. Justice Department after prosecutors said it was linked to a Malaysian corruption case.

Kerr reportedly received the jewelry as gifts from a Malaysian financier, who allegedly bought them with stolen government money, the Guardian reported.

"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewelry to the government," Kerr's representative Mark Fabiani told USA Today in a statement. "Ms. Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can."

The case alleges that more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, known as 1MDB, according to a release from the Justice Department. The fund was set up by Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has denied doing anything illegal, according to the Guardian.

Leonardo DiCaprio also handed over $3.2 million worth of artwork, including a Picasso painting. The rights to his movie The Wolf of Wall Street were also seized.

Kerr and DiCaprio have not been accused of any crime.

