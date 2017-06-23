Entertainment
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
Photograph by Gary Miller—Getty/FilmMagic Gary Miller 2016 Gary Miller
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Spotify Songs Made an Insane Amount of Money in a Week

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:30 PM ET

Taylor Swift's decision to return to streaming on Spotify has paid off for the singer. In one week, her songs have already made nearly $400,000.

Swift added her entire back catalogue to Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon on June 8, after leaving the streaming services in 2014.

Her songs have already generated 47.5 million streams, according to Billboard. This leaves her bringing in about $397,000 all together.

Swift's songs were already available on Apple Music. The singer announced the move in a post on her Taylor Nation Instagram account.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the caption read.

In 2014, Swift said she would be leaving streaming sites, aside from Apple Music, due to their low payments to artists.

"I tried it and I didn't like the way it felt," Swift told TIME after pulling her music from the services. "I think there should be an inherent value placed on art."

