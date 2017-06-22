Tech
Search
American AirlinesAmerican Airlines Is Ditching Its Uniform Maker After Thousands of Reports of Allergic Reactions
American Airlines Estimates That 900 Flight Attendants Will Be Furloug
Data SheetData Sheet—Thursday, June 22, 2017
Fortune 500Why Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal Is Terrifying Food Makers
Fortune 500Facebook Won’t Reveal Data About Political Campaign Ads
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
Fortune 500

Amazon and Former Exec Settle Non-Compete Dispute

Barb Darrow
7:32 AM ET

Amazon and a former executive have settled their legal dispute, meaning that the executive, Gene Farrell, can work at Smartsheet.

Two weeks ago, Amazon sued Farrell, alleging that he could not perform his new job as senior vice president of product at Smartsheet, a provider of business collaboration software, without disclosing proprietary Amazon Web Services information. At issue was a non-compete agreement Farrell had with his former employer.

Related: Amazon Sues Former Exec, Invoking Non Compete Agreement

Last Friday, a Kings County court administrator in Washington state issued a temporary injunction to prevent Farrell from working at the software company. The lawsuit has now been dismissed," according to a Smartsheet spokesperson.

Smartsheet provided Fortune with the following statement:

The dispute between Gene Farrell and Amazon (amzn) has been resolved based on temporary restrictions on the scope of Gene's role at Smartsheet consistent with his agreement with Amazon. We are pleased to have Gene back on the team as we continue to focus on serving our customers and growing our business.

Fortune contacted Amazon for comment. In a statement, furnished to tech news site Geekwire, which broke the news of the lawsuit last week, Amazon said it works to resolve such cases in a way that protects the company and enables employees to take new jobs.

"In this particular instance, we were‎ forced to resolve in court. Once we prevailed in court, we were able to reach an agreement with Smartsheet that placed temporary restrictions on the scope of Gene’s role at Smartsheet consistent with his agreement with Amazon," according to the statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Non-compete agreements, which many tech companies make new employees sign as a condition of employment, are controversial. Such agreements preclude that employee from working for a direct competitor upon leaving his or her current job. Some states, including Washington, where both companies are based, recognize these agreements while others, like California, make them difficult to enforce.

But even in California, some execs joining tech companies in Silicon Valley have found they cannot work on projects that compete directly with their former employers for a period of time. Such was the case for former EMC executive David Donatelli, who took a job with Hewlett-Packard (hpq) a few years back. He was not able to work on HP's storage products—the area where HP competed most directly with EMC—for a year.

These contracts are controversial. Opponents say they restrict a person's freedom to move around. Proponents say they protect a company's investment in training new people. Legislators in Washington and Massachusetts, which also recognizes non-compete agreements, have introduced legislation to limit their scope.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE