See the Look on Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos’ Faces When They Met With President Trump

Jennifer Calfas
8:29 AM ET

President Donald Trump met with top leaders in the tech industry at the White House Monday to discuss using technology to modernize government.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were among the tech leaders at the meeting, and, to some people on social media, their facial expressions said it all.

Cook, Nadella and Bezos sat close to Trump during the meeting, and photos from the event show an array of expressions from each of them.

The tech executives are part of Trump's so-called American Technology Council, which he established in May.

A number of the Silicon Valley CEOs have voiced opposition to Trump's policies. Nadella has criticized Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, and Cook and Bezos have disagreed with Trump's immigration policies.

Noticeably absent from the meeting were Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who is on leave from the company; Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who stepped down from Trump's economic advisory council after the president's Paris agreement decision; and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This event isn't the first time social media users have pointed out the facial expressions of those interacting with Trump. Last month, social media users pointed out the stone-cold facial expression Pope Francis wore during his meeting with the president. (The pope later had the same facial expression when meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.)

Follow FORTUNE