Term Sheet

Managed by Q Launches Self-Serve Marketplace To Ramp Up Growth

Erin Griffith
12:00 PM ET

This article first appeared in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter on deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

Managed by Q, a New York City-based on-demand office services startup, has launched a marketplace for its office management products, offering self-service cleaning, plumbing, electrical repair, IT, security, and administrative services.

The three-year-old startup began as an "Uber for janitors" service and has largely flown under the radar. But it is beginning to attract more attention as it expands its services to become a management hub for offices. That expansion coincides with increasing interest from venture investors in real estate and technology related to physical spaces.

Managed by Q now has 2,000 clients in five cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland), counts 1,000 service professionals as its employees. (To avoid the contract worker problems faced by Uber and other on-demand companies, Managed by Q has classified its workers as employees from the beginning.)

The marketplace is Managed by Q's next step to scaling beyond that. It allows customers to find, schedule, book, manage and pay for office services via monthly subscriptions to recurring services, or via on-demand services like repair work, without needing an account manager.

That includes technology providing instant quotes on the most frequently requested services on the platform. The company plans to use that data to make automatic recommendations for services based on factors like square footage, number of employees, budget restrictions, and past orders.

In addition, Managed by Q added $3.3 million in funding from an undisclosed investor to its Series C round. That round, announced in December, now has commitments of $33.5 million. The company has raised $72.4 million in total funding from investors including RRE Ventures and GV.

